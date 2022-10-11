Teifi cheesemaker’s product named best in Wales
Celtic Promise from Caws Teifi Cheese has been named Best Welsh Cheese at the British Cheese Awards 2022.
The raw-milk washed-rind cheese, which is produced at Glynhynod Farm in Llandysul, took the trophy after more than 500 cheeses were judged in a single day at The Bath & West Showground on Wednesday, 5 October, as the British Cheese Awards returned following a two-year hiatus.
Organised by The Royal Bath & West Society, the 27th edition of the British Cheese Awards saw over 500 entries judged in a single day, as the competition took place during The Dairy Show for the very first time.
A 50-strong judging panel made up of cheesemakers, cheesemongers, cheese experts, buyers and commentators assessed entries in their individual classes during the morning session, awarding Bronze, Silver and Gold accolades to deserving products from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.
During the second round, all Gold award winners from each category were judged alongside one another to identify the category winners, before all category winners were judged during the final round to find this year’s Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion.
