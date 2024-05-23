The chairman of regional tourism organisation MWT Cymru is delighted that 13 beaches along the Ceredigion coast have been recognised in this year’s Wales Coast Awards for water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.
The popular beaches at Borth, Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog and Tresaith will be flying Blue Flags, while Clarach, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, New Quay Dolau/North and Aberporth have achieved the Seaside Award.
Llanrhystud, Cilborth-Llangrannog, Penbryn and Mwnt have received the Green Coast Award.
Beaches achieving Blue Flag and Green Coast award status must meet the highest “excellent” water quality standard and are judged for the provision of facilities for beach users and for demonstrating good management and safety provision.
Rowland Rees-Evans, MWT Cymru’s chairman from Penrhos Park, Llanrhystud, said: “These awards are fantastic news for the communities along the Ceredigion coastline as well as for tourism businesses and visitors.
“It’s very reassuring that Ceredigion has clean and safe beaches which local people and visitors alike can use with confidence. We look forward to welcoming them this summer.”
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for the economy added: “These awards place Ceredigion beaches amongst the very best coastal destinations in Wales and the UK.”