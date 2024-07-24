Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP also highlighted the importance of partnership working and the work ongoing in the region. She said: “I was delighted to meet key individuals involved with the Mid Wales Growth Deal. The UK Government is committed to economic growth and we can only do this by working in partnerships, exemplified by the work being undertaken here. By investing in key infrastructure and fostering these partnerships between government and the private sector, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous future for Mid Wales.”