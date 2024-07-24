The new UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to grow the economy in mid Wales.
At the Royal Welsh Show, Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Wales Office, met with council leaders, Cllr James Gibson-Watt and Cllr Bryan Davies to discuss progress being made to grow the Mid Wales economy.
Ceredigion and Powys Councils have been working in partnership across the public, third and private sectors to pursue strategic economic growth as part of Growing Mid Wales.
Partners have collaborated on a range of activities as part of the Vision for Growing Mid Wales, utilising UK Government funding alongside Welsh Government for maximum impact and leverage to create jobs and growth.
The Minister heard about the work being undertaken, such as the £110 million Mid Wales Growth Deal and £42.4 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
There was also an opportunity to discuss the work ongoing in Mid Wales around Energy, Transport and Skills – and the importance of joint partnership working across Government and economic sectors in a rural economy such as that of Mid Wales, where collaboration is essential to address the unique challenges and leverage the region's strengths for sustainable development and growth.
In a joint statement, Cllr Gibson-Watt and Cllr Davies said, “We were pleased to meet the new Minister and talk about how we unlock the economic potential of Mid Wales. We have a strategy and vision for achieving growth with our key partners. It is vitally important that we continue to work hand in glove with both the UK and Welsh Government to foster collaboration between public and private sectors, working as one team – to boost productivity and drive long-term and sustainable economic growth.”
Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP also highlighted the importance of partnership working and the work ongoing in the region. She said: “I was delighted to meet key individuals involved with the Mid Wales Growth Deal. The UK Government is committed to economic growth and we can only do this by working in partnerships, exemplified by the work being undertaken here. By investing in key infrastructure and fostering these partnerships between government and the private sector, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous future for Mid Wales.”
The Royal Welsh Show provided a fitting backdrop for this important discussion, underscoring the vital connection between developments in several economic sectors within a rural economy.