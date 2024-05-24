Full fibre broadband heading to more than 23,000 homes and businesses across Wales, including Aberporth and Newcastle Emlyn.
Openreach has announced that full fibre broadband is being rolled out to several other communities across Wales.
These include Aberporth, Pencader, Newcastle Emlyn, Llanybydder, Newport, Pembs and St Davids, who will be next in line for the upgrade.
Martin Williams, Openreach partnership director for Wales, said: “This is a huge infrastructure success story across Wales. No company is building faster or further in Europe, that we’re aware of.
“We won’t be stopping either. We plan to build even further across the region, to more cities and towns, and our most rural communities.
“And our engineers, of which more than 2,200 live in Wales, are doing this at a rapid pace - despite this being a hugely complex engineering project.
“Our fibre checker has the latest information about our work in your area. It’s also worth noting that upgrades aren’t automatic. Once full fibre is available where you live, you’ll need to place an order to get connected and we’ll do the rest!
“Openreach’s network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen – which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal.”
The work is all part of Openreach’s £15 billion project to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure - making gigabit-capable technology available to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, including 6.2 million in harder to reach more remote and rural areas.
More than 4.7 million homes and businesses across the UK have already upgraded to Full Fibre and demand continues to flow, with more than 50,000 orders being placed each week.
Openreach has also refreshed its online map and postcode checker to give a clearer, regularly updated view of its plans and progress between now and 2026.
The map now shows the levels of current and future expected full fibre coverage as of today, taking data from all of its build programmes, whilst the postcode checker continues to offer the most personalised view of the connectivity available to an individual home or business.
Full fibre broadband
Communities in line for internet upgrade
Anglesey
Trearddur Bay
Newborough
Bridgend
Kenfig Hill
Carmarthenshire
St Clears
Pencader
Newcastle Emlyn
Llanybydder
Ceredigion
Aberporth
Monmouthshire
Raglan
Pembrokeshire
Saundersfoot
St Davids
Newport
Letterston
Powys
Abercrave
Upper Cwmtwrch
Rhondda Cynon Taf
Treforest