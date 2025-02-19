Campaigners waiting to hear if their bid to keep Caernarfon and Welshpool air ambulance bases open have released a statement.
The joint statement from the Caernarfon and Welshpool campaigns reads: “We are still awaiting a decision from Mr Justice Turner following the three-day Judicial Review in Cardiff.
“Wales Air Ambulance/EMRTS/NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) wanted to close our bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon, and open a base in North East Wales; the campaign to keep the bases open has been ongoing for over two-and-a-half years.
“We were disappointed this matter had to be taken to court but were left with no option as we weren’t prepared to allow the permanent closure of both these bases.
Following the Judicial Review the campaign team have met to discuss the process and are satisfied Mr Justice Turner listened to the arguments for and against the closure of both bases.
“There are a lot of communities that will receive a slower service from the Air Ambulance if the two bases close. “From the beginning we have challenged data, costings, and information which were presented as facts.
“We were fortunate that a Mid Wales resident mounted a legal challenge against the decision to close both bases, for which we are extremely grateful, and we are fully supporting there legal challenge.
“We await the judge’s decision given the vast amount of information that was presented by all parties at the hearing. This may take some time so please bear with us. As soon as we know we will post onto our Facebook pages.
“We would also like to say a big thank you to the professionalism by Ms Joanne Clements KC and colleagues at Watkins & Gunn, and as always we want to thank the people who have offered/given their support during this challenging campaign.”