A care company has ghosted two Machynlleth non-profit institutions after leaving over £3,000 in debt.
RHS24 Care offered at-home domiciliary care services in the town, using offices at Machynlleth Town Council and then at the Machynlleth and District Care Centre.
The company left the Care Centre this March, leaving over £2,000 in unpaid utility bills and an office full of equipment.
Machynlleth Town Council was left with £1,280 outstanding to be paid, with the council spending an additional £285 in court fees in an attempt to recover the money.
Both non-profit institutions have been left out of pocket, whilst the company has stopped replying and appears as though it may be struck off Companies House imminently.
General Manager at the Care Centre, Holly Faircloth, said she had received "constant promises" that they would pay before communications stopped, adding: "The whole affair has been incredibly frustrating and has put a significant dent in the Centre's finances.
The Care Centre is a community-owned social enterprise which houses care services out of the town’s old hospital.
The town council, which is run partially on money taken from council tax, chose not to comment, but their agenda notes state they were taken to court “to no avail - [the Care Centre] suffered the same fate as Machynlleth Town Council".
The town clerk Nicole Beaumont said in a meeting, “It is a futile exercise to pursue the matter”.
RHS24 Care has also traded under Rehoboth24 Healthcare Solutions Ltd, which went into liquidation this year.
Councillor Norma McCarten, a former employee of RHS24, said the company’s Welsh side had “gone bust” after not receiving a contract from Powys County Council, but operations continued at their Leicester head office.
RHS24 Care has been contacted for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.