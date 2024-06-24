Criccieth RNLI was called to help someone who suffered a serious injury following a fall.
On Friday, 19 June, volunteers from Criccieth’s RNLI Lifeboat Station were called into action on two occasions, with both of the station’s lifeboats in use that day.
The first call was received just after 2pm when HM Coastguard requested assistance with a casualty who had a suffered a serious injury after falling near Black Rock Sands.
The crew, alongside members Gwylwyr y Glannau Criccieth / Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team, administered casualty care and pain relief once on scene, and stayed with the casualty until an ambulance arrived to take them to hospital. “We wish them a full and speedy recovery,” a crew spokesperson said.
The second call was received at 7pm with to assist a yacht which had run-aground earlier in the day.
On this occasion the station launched their larger Atlantic 85 Class Lifeboat, 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘭𝘦𝘺.
The lifeboat was swiftly on-scene, however was unable to get alongside the yacht due to the weather conditions and limited water depths. After consideration of all options, two crew members worked with members of Gwylwyr y Glannau Criccieth / Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team to affect a shore-based rescue with the lifeboat released and returned to the station.