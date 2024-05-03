A CHARITY car wash is to be held at Aberystwyth fire station to raise money for charity and to help a local man say thank you to Tŷ Hafan.
Cerys, Andrew, Maisie and Nel have received support from Tŷ Hafan and they will be joining the crew members on May 18th to help them clean as many cars as possible.
Following a difficult pregnancy, Nel was born in Singleton Hospital on June 1 2023, when Nel was just five weeks old, the family received the news that Nel was born with a very rare chromosome disease, Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which is a life-limiting condition affective 1 in 50,000 people.
Cerys, Nel’s mother, said: “Following Nel’s diagnosis, we were catapulted into a world we never knew existed, which includes constant hospital appointments and various agencies involved, and it has all been quite overwhelming at times.
“As a family, we have been separated more times in the last 11 months than ever before, with most of Nel’s appointments, tests and operations being in Cardiff or Swansea, which means many overnight stays for us.
“Since being referred to Tŷ Hafan we have felt part of something very special and all four of us have benefitted greatly from the services they provide.
“We were aware of Tŷ Hafan from previous charity events we have supported, but naively weren’t fully aware of the work they do and how they support families like us.
“As a family, we have decided to take on various challenges and organise fundraising events to raise as much money as we can for this special charity so they can continue their work and help as many families as possible.
“Please join us on Saturday, 18 May, at Aberystwyth Fire Station and show your support for their annual charity car wash.”
Tŷ Hafan provides holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from throughout Wales.
The charity car wash will also be raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity along with Tŷ Hafan.
The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides lifelong support for serving and retired members of the UK’s fire and rescue services.
The charity car wash will be held between 10am and 3pm.