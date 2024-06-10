In Gwynedd there are more than 8,000 older people living alone according to Re-engage CEO Jenny Willott.
This week is Loneliness Awareness Week (10-16 June) and Re-engage tries to reduce loneliness and isolation among people aged 75 and over.
According to the charity 600,000 older people will have left their home just once this week, and around one in five of them will have had no contact with family, friends or neighbours.
“Having listened to the stories of some of those we support through our monthly free tea parties, activity groups and call befriending services, I now understand just how damaging loneliness is for many older people,” said Jenny.
One, 89-year-old Alice, told me: “I’m at home every day. It’s like being in prison.”
Nearly nine in 10 of the older people Re-engage help say joining has had a positive impact on their lives and they have made new friends.
Next year is Re-engage's 60th anniversary. All its services are free to older people.
If you know an older person who may benefit from its services or if you would like to volunteer for Re-engage or donate please visithttps://www.reengage.org.uk/.
Alternatively, you can call 0800 716543.