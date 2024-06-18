Tywyn Town Council has received a report from the Ynysymaengwyn Trust outlining their latest news.
Work on the installation of the new play park was delayed by wet weather but the outdoor gym was installed and is proving popular with all ages.
Work to install new fencing along the riverbank was delayed by wet weather making access waterlogged and dangerous for contractors.
The site opened as scheduled on 1 March and was busy despite Easter being early.
The accounts for 2022 have been submitted to the Charity Commission and are available on the commission’s website. The 2023 accounts are being prepared by the accountants and will be submitted as soon as they have been completed.