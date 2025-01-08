Children in emergency accommodation received a Christmas gift thanks to the efforts of Cyngor Gwynedd staff.
The council’s Housing and Property Department ensured that every child in emergency accommodation received a gift over Christmas, raising £500 through staff contributions in December.
The council's Homelessness Team distributed gifts to nearly 70 children in Gwynedd, ensuring that families experiencing homelessness had gifts to open on Christmas morning. The housing association, Adra, also gave generously towards the campaign.
Every day, around three people present as homeless in Gwynedd. Furthermore, people who experience homelessness spend on average around 200 days in emergency accommodation such as bed and breakfasts because there is not enough housing for people to move on to a permanent home.
The council says tackling homelessness is a key priority, and through a £140 million Housing Action Plan, it plans to create more supported accommodation units; create purpose-built accommodation for young people experiencing homelessness and provide specialist mental health support to assist vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.
Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, said: “Losing your home is a traumatic experience for people regardless of your age. It’s particularly difficult for children and their families over the Christmas season – especially if they have to live, possibly, for a long period in emergency accommodation.
"That's why it's great to see Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing and Property Department staff, led by the Homelessness Team, coming together to raise money and ensure that every child in emergency accommodation across Gwynedd received at least one gift this Christmas.
“I’m very pleased to see the kindness of the department's staff bring comfort to families who are facing extremely challenging circumstances during the Christmas period.”
If you’re experiencing homelessness or know someone who is experiencing homelessness, or is at risk of becoming homeless, contact the Homelessness Team on 01766 771000.