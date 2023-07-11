An 88-year-old Llandysul woman is due to appear in court on Thursday charged with causing serious injury to a cyclist by careless or inconsiderate driving following a collision last year.
Annie Thomas, of Awelon, Sunny Hill, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 23 June.
She is charged with causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving following the collision involving cyclist John Richard Collier and a silver Skoda Fabia which occurred on the A486 at the junction with the A475, at around 8.25am on Sunday, 21 August 2022 in Horeb.