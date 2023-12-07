An Aberporth man who was caught driving with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years and fined more than £1,200.
Owen Harries, of Tegfryn, appeared for sentencing before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 November.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Fiat on the A487 at Aberaeron on 13 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory blood tests showed that Harries had cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Harries, who had originally entered a not guilty plea to the charge, changed his plea to guilty ahead of the hearing.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 36 months.
He was also handed a fine of £1,298.
Harries was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £250.