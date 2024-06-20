A Borth sexual predator has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of raping two children.
David Wyn Williams, of Rossklety, Cliff Road, was found guilty following a trial at Swansea Crown Court of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual activity with a child.
The offences occurred in 2006.
The court heard that following the disclosure of the offences by one victim, an investigation was launched into the 43-year-old by DC Lynette Jones.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Despite the non-recent nature of the allegations, and with no DNA evidence, DC Jones remained determined - and following extensive enquiries, a further victim was identified.”
Police said the conviction followed “a thorough and complex investigation, including work with INTERPOL officials and the Portuguese authorities.”
Detective Inspector Sam Gregory said: “I would like to commend the victims for their bravery and strength throughout this investigation.
“Williams is a sexual predator who had no regard for his victims, who were children.
“I hope this case serves as inspiration to others who may fear speaking out against abusers.
“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to please come forward and get the support you rightly deserve.”