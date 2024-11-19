A 50-year-old man has been jailed after stealing over £50,000 worth of jewellery from a Gwynedd shop.
Iain Butterworth, of Plas Marchogion, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 15 November after admitting to theft and criminal damage.
On 25 March 2023, Butterworth trespassed into the Deiniol Centre on Bangor High Street whilst it was closed, breaking the glass doors of an antique shop to get in.
Butterworth stole a large quantity of jewellery worth around £56,100 from the shop.
He was jailed for two years and eight months.
Investigating Officer, PC Stephanie Owen said: “Butterworth showed no regard for those business owners or their possessions.
“We are determined to keep putting burglars behind bars, and welcome the custodial sentence”.