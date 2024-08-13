The ‘dangerous’ Tal-y-Llyn B4405 road speed limit is to be changed after years of campaigning.
The road which winds around Tal-y-Llyn Lake to Tywyn has been host to many accidents, including one fatality from a three-car collision in 2018.
Campaigners called for a safety review, which began in 2022.
Gwynedd Council is now proposing to make an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to change part of the 60mph road to 30mph.
The proposal would change 2,476 metres of road to 30mph from 43 metres southwest of Pen-y-Bont Hotel, spanning some of the stretch up to the A487 junction.
Speaking in 2022, Brian Matthews of Pen-y-bont Hotel by the lake, said: “There's not a single summer that goes by where there isn't a vehicle that goes straight off the end of the road and into the lake.
"Obviously that's going to be a worry, that's going to be dangerous, and is going to be a risk of loss of life.”
Caravans, cars and lorries have ended up in the lake, with a motorcyclist flown to hospital just days before the fatal crash in 2018.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “During the last seven years, Cyngor Gwynedd’s officers have corresponded with residents and representatives regarding safety concerns on the B4405, particularly those of speeding, collision rates, and community severance.
“A fatality in 2018 prompted the local community and the Police Service to renew their pursuit of the Council for action to be taken to improve conditions along the route.
“This financial year, Cyngor Gwynedd has reaffirmed its commitment to road safety by successfully securing funding from the Welsh Government as part of the Local Road Safety Grant to implement safety measures on the section of road.
“As part of a targeted approach, several improvements have been identified.
“These include speeding restrictions, placing bollards/ verge markers and improving signage and road markings.”
The order is still open for consultation - anyone objecting must email [email protected] or write to Cyngor Gwynedd, Shirehall Street, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH by 28 August.