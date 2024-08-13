The road which winds around Tal-y-Llyn Lake to Tywyn has been host to many accidents, including one fatality from a three-car collision in 2018.

Gwynedd Council is now proposing to make an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to change part of the 60mph road to 30mph.

According to the website CrashMap there have been 14 recorded collisions since 1999, with one fatality, three ‘serious’ and the majority ‘slight’. ( CrashMap )

The proposal would change 2,476 metres of road to 30mph from 43 metres southwest of Pen-y-Bont Hotel, spanning some of the stretch up to the A487 junction.

Speaking in 2022, Brian Matthews of Pen-y-bont Hotel by the lake, said: “There's not a single summer that goes by where there isn't a vehicle that goes straight off the end of the road and into the lake.

"Obviously that's going to be a worry, that's going to be dangerous, and is going to be a risk of loss of life.”

Caravans, cars and lorries have ended up in the lake, with a motorcyclist flown to hospital just days before the fatal crash in 2018.

The driver of this car (left) had a lucky escape when the vehicle became submerged in Talyllyn lake. And on the same day there was a second crash (pictured above) on this usually quiet stretch of road - in 2021