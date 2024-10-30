Cyngor Gwynedd is reminding irresponsible dog owners that it is their responsibility to clean up after their dogs – and they could face a £100 fine if they don’t.
Owners who do not clean up after their animals in a responsible manner can be issued with a financial penalty or even be prosecuted by the courts, with 33 fixed penalty notices being issued over the last year.
Dog walkers have also been warned that dark nights are no excuse.
Steffan Jones, Head of Highways, Engineering and YGC Department said: "Dog fouling on public land is a complaint that we receive on a regular basis, and unfortunately the problem is worse in winter months.
"In Gwynedd we have so many areas that offer enjoyable walks, but it is a very unpleasant experience when you realise that you have stood in dog faeces along your journey, and possibly carried it on your shoes into your car or home. We have heard from families who have found dog dirt on pram wheels or on the wheels of children's scooters.
"The fact that it might be dark or raining is not an excuse for not stopping and picking up after your dog. Help us to spread the message about the importance of responsible and conscientious dog ownership this autumn and winter.”
The council provides free bags for residents, and supplies are available at the three Siop Gwynedd receptions (Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli) and in every Library in the county.
In Gwynedd, there is a Public Space Protection Order (Dog Control) in force which means that it is an offence to take dogs to designated play areas for children, school grounds, playing fields and some beaches (April - September). Dog control orders have existed since 2013 and they have now been extended to 14 August, 2027.
In accordance with the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, Cyngor Gwynedd has the right to prosecute people who allow their dogs to foul in public spaces.
This may lead to issuing on-the-spot fines of £100 or prosecution with a maximum penalty of £1,000.
Between December 2023 and September 2024, the Council has issued 33 Fixed Penalty Notices, which is an increase on last year's figures.
If you have evidence of someone allowing their dog to foul in a public space without trying to clean up after it, you can contact Cyngor Gwynedd confidentially so that the Street Enforcement Wardens may investigate the matter.