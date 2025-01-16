Gwynedd Council is formally seeking to ‘wind up’ centres at Cricieth and Blaenau Ffestiniog no longer used for day care.
The services have not been offered by Gwynedd Council at Y Ganolfan, Blaenau Ffestiniog or at Encil y Coed, Cricieth since Covid, amid increasing reliance on alternative community hubs and support.
A report will recommend the council’s adults, health and well-being department should officially ‘wind-up’ use of both at the council’s Cabinet meeting on 21 January.
The decision comes amid a shake-up of day care and respite services, the emergence of more community-based support services, the development of community hubs, and to meet legislation. The department will also seek backing for a proposal to continue collaborating with community groups and the third sector to support individuals in their homes, using and supporting alternative community services.
Three ‘traditional’ day centres had already closed, including Cysgod y Coleg, Bala day centre with Age Cymru having developed well-being services, Noddfa Madog Day Centre, Porthmadog and Maesincla Day Centre, Caernarfon.
Centres at Plas Hedd (Bangor) and Bryn Dysynni, Tywyn, have re-opened since Covid, and there is day care available at Plas Y Don, Pwllheli.
“However, these services have now been reviewed and are offered under the control of residential homes and are not separate services,” a council report noted.
The report stated that alternative support was being offered, through a combination of domiciliary care services, dementia support service, specialist day care from health (Blaenau Ffestiniog Health Centre and Hafod Hedd, Bryn Beryl), Dementia Actif weekly activities, sessions by Y Dref Werdd and Age Cymru.
At, Cricieth, a meeting was held with the local councillor in November, 2024, where “individuals and their carers favoured more bespoke support instead of attending a centre with traditional activities,” the council report said.
It added: “The community of Cricieth is managing to hold its own activities and it appears that there is not as much of a demand for a traditional day care provision. There is a feeling that there is a greater need for a local information hub in Cricieth, to enable people to gain easy access to information about support services.
“Work is underway with the local community to look at how a provision or convenient information system can be established, within the area’s existing resources, and with the opportunity to discuss partnership options with the third sector, Grŵp Cynefin and Internal Provider, to make use of the Hafod y Gest Extra Care Housing site in Porthmadog.”
At Canolfan Blaenau Ffestiniog, conversations with the local member and discussions in November, 2024, with the members of the Trust/Blaenau Ffestiniog Community Centre Committee, were also held.
The report noted: “Some concerns were expressed about the potential impact on the residents of the Ffestiniog area, specifically on vulnerable individuals who were experiencing loneliness and a lack of social provision.” However it was noted that Y Dref Werdd was offering social provision for residents facing loneliness. Further discussions will be held, including collaborating with local enterprises.