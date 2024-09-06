A LOCAL charity’s trustee is aiming to run four races in four weeks to help support and develop the organisation’s much needed services.
Deian Creunant is a board member at the local hospice at home charity, HAHAV Ceredigion, and is hoping to raise funds to help the charity safeguard and develop its services for the future.
The first race will be the Lake Vyrnwy half marathon on 15 September, followed by the Dale 10k in Pembrokeshire, the Cardiff half marathon and finally the Aberystwyth Twin Peaks Race.
As a relatively new board member of HAHAV, Deian believes the charity’s services are crucial for the county: “I had always been aware of the charity’s work but it is during my time as a board member that I have fully appreciated the breadth of services offered and how valuable its support is to individuals across Ceredigion.
“In a county where there is no recognised hospice service, the only one in Wales, the service provided by the volunteers at HAHAV Ceredigion offers companionship and practical support at challenging times in people’s lives.
“Unfortunately, the demand for services is increasing constantly and we are now facing a situation where we need to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much needed hospice at home services.”
Deian is a member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club which should help him in his endeavours.
He added: “I just hope these legs, which aren’t getting any younger, will hold out!”
All monies raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron, the charity’s centre on the outskirts of Aberystwyth as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of HAHAV’s volunteer services across Ceredigion.
HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity established in 2015 by the local community to provide practical help, social support and companionship for people in Ceredigion living with chronic life-limiting conditions.
If you would like to donate go to https://hahav.enthuse.com/cf/pedair-ras-mewn-pedair-wythnos-four-in-four or www.hahav.org.uk and if you would like to volunteer with HAHAV Ceredigion please call 01970 611550, or email: [email protected] .