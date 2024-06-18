The delayed official opening of Tywyn skatepark will take place this summer.
Tywyn Town Council said on Facebook they “are ready to go again” after Easter’s cancellation.
The opening jam had been due to take place on 30 March but is now set for 10 August.
“Come along for a great day of demos, competitions, prizes and giveaways,” the council post says.
“All riders welcome - scooters, bmx and skate.
“There will be competitions for different age groups and one for girls only.”
There will also be music at the event, which takes place from 12pm-4pm.
Tywyn’s long-awaited new skatepark opened in November 2023, but this is the first official event there.
The town had hoped the skatepark would open in 2021 as a replacement to the original which was over 20 years old, but the project faced delays when the company contracted to build the replacement closed down.
Despite the delay of a year, the skatepark opened ‘ahead of schedule’ last November.
Plans for a replacement were put in place when the over 20-year-old original skatepark became too dangerous to use.
This skatepark is not simply replacement of the original. It features a variety of new additions allowing skaters to push their abilities.