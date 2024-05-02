Aberaeron's exciting new dance school Laura McCabe Dance Academy has created a buzz in the town since it started in September 2022.
Now there’s even more of a buzz as the children and parents are celebrate amazing results from the youngsters’ very first IDTA dance exams.
Children age 3-15 have taken their first dance exams in ballet and modern. In total 115 tests were taken and every child passed with the graded exams, all gaining high distinctions.
The examiner said the children were trained to a high standard and you would never know this was their first exam.
Principal Laura says she is so proud of all the children and what they have achieved.
“It has given them a big confidence boost and to see their happy faces receiving their awards at the weekend was so rewarding.”
Laura McCabe Dance Academy is run by ex-professional dancer and a fellow of the International Dance Teachers Association.
Classes for all ages are at Aberaeron Memorial Hall.
Laura is passionate about giving high quality training to children in west Wales, a place that has her heart through family.
After performing on cruise ships Laura gained over 20 years’ experience teaching in dance schools and professional dance colleges with students gaining national and international titles and going on to work on cruise ships, West End shows and more. She has won teaching awards from the IDTA for the highest mark in a teaching exam worldwide.
Her dance school is growing from strength-to-strength and the future is exciting
“We are like one big family and this is just the beginning.” The children are working towards their summer show at Theatre Felinfach.