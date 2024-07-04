Aberdyfi Art Society members were treated to a pen and wash demonstration and workshop by artist Philip Huckin.
The event, at Neuadd Dyfi on 2 July, was well-attended and inspirational for society members.
Huckin explained the techniques that can be used with black pens to get different effects, and demonstrated dark and light strokes to capture three dimensional effects. He said that a photograph should only be used as a guide because we have two eyes, but a camera only had one lens. The artists then set to work using a photograph for guidance but their mind for ideas.
Their work was displayed at the end of the day and Philip Huckin praised the artists for all their hard and successful work.
The aim of Aberdyfi Art Society is to encourage and assist newcomers to painting and sketching, to enjoy and practise their art, and to provide a social and practical base of instruction and information for more experienced artists.