Dr Andrea Hammel will deliver a lecture, ‘Refugees and Migrants – Can history give us hope?’, on Tuesday 30 May at 1pm at The Hive. A Reader in the Department of Modern Languages and Director of the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University, Dr Hammel is leading a project ‘Refugees from National Socialism in Wales: Learning from the Past for the Future’ and is the author of Finding Refuge: Stories of the men, women and children who fled to Wales to escape the Nazis (Honno, 2022).