Aberystwyth’s Holy Trinity Church is set to ring with the sounds of the Elizabethan Madrigal Singers and Aberystwyth University Wind Band.
Prepare to be swept away by the spirit of Christmas at this special joint concert on Friday, 13 December at 7pm.
The concert is the first time the groups have collaborated since the pandemic and promises a wide programme of festive choral and band music.
The Elizabethan Madrigal Singers, fondly known to past and present members as the MADs, are a choir society at Aberystwyth University who will celebrate their 75th Anniversary in 2025.
The Aberystwyth University Wind Band consists of university students, local musicians and school pupils. Together they promise to present an evening of Christmas carols and holiday cheer, perfect for all ages.
Don’t miss this magical evening of free musical entertainment.
Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7pm start.
Cash and card donations will be accepted for refreshments and a raffle.
They look forward to seeing you there!