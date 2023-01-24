Ex-Special Forces sergeant, broadcaster and best-selling author Jason Fox is taking on a new expedition in 2023 as he plans to share his life experiences with audiences in Aberystwyth.
Life At The Limit will see Jason deliver first-hand the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS) and beyond.
Visiting 24 towns and cities, Life At The Limit includes a date at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Friday, 3 February, at 8pm.
From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason Fox’s service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home, Life At The Limit will present a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering – a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield.
A vivid, searing account of his life, that tells some incredible moments of strength and courage.
Jason’s appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in the military (Royal Marines, SBS) and in his TV roles with SAS Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War.
He is also a best-selling author following the publication of Battle Scars (2019) and Life Under Fire (2020), as well as a world record-breaking rower and adventurer who has embarked on expeditions across Alaska, the North Pole and most recently the River Yukon.
The 2023 tour of Life At The Limit follows the success it enjoyed earlier this year visiting 30 theatres across the UK.
As well as touching on the incredible moments he has encountered through his career, Jason will also open up on the struggles he encountered with PTSD when he returned home.
“Touring Life At The Limit earlier this year was something completely alien to me and I absolutely loved it so I can’t wait to get back on the road,” said Jason.
“I’ve had some incredible experiences – some good, some bad – and I genuinely feel honoured that people want to hear about them.
“From behind-the-scenes anecdotes of filming, some hilarious, others brutal; and what it’s really like when you come face to face with notorious killers, drug cartels, Mexican warlords and hitmen, this is a no holds barred account of my life to date.
“Life At the Limit is a very honest account of what has been a long and difficult journey, but it is also inspiring, entertaining, funny and moving in equal measure.”