Readings from the anthology ‘Words on Troubled Waters’ will take place at Pwerdy Powerhouse, Llandysul on 2 June (2.30pm).
Entry is free and the anthology of poetry and prose by 10 local writers will be available to buy.
Published earlier this year by Lutra River Press to raise awareness of the state of the Afon Teifi, all profits from the book go to environmental charities.
This photograph was taken at the anthology launch on 10 February at Mulberry Bush Wholefoods in Lampeter.
The book collates the writers’ responses to the situation in which the Afon Teifi flows.
These writings were part of ‘Art on Troubled Waters’, an exhibition at The Seagull Gallery in Cardigan last autumn.
‘Words on Troubled Waters’ includes work by Kathy Miles, Sue Moules and Josie Rashmi Smith, and others.
It was edited by Simone Mansell Broome.
The book costs £6.50 from select local outlets, including Oriel Ty Llwyd, St Dogmaels, and directly from Simone (www.simonemansellbroome.com).