Lucas Davey’s exhibition continues at Oriel Tŷ Meirion until 13 April.
The author, conservationist and artist who lives in the heart of the mountains of north Wales is thrilled to open his first ever solo exhibition, Ar Drywydd Dreigiau / In the Footsteps of Dragons, at the gallery.
He is inspired by this ancient land’s ancestral and mythological past and his deep love and compassion for its wildlife. His love for nature not only extends to creatures currently inhabiting this landscape, but also to those wild creatures, once common, that no longer exist.
His skilful mastery of realism combined with a unique, minimalist 'chiaroscuro' (light and dark) style, powerfully captures the soul of his subjects whilst evoking an intimacy not often found in contemporary art. The incredibly inspiring part of the story here is that Lucas demonstrates that it is never too late to start something new. Parental and academic pressures led to him shelving his artistic dream to pursue academic success and commerce instead.
Now in his fifties Lucas shows it is never too late to realise a dream.
Combine this with his love of conservation, nature and mythology results in a truly heartening, uplifting and inspirational exhibition.
Oriel Tŷ Meirion is a small unassuming gallery located in the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park on the coastal road between Harlech and Barmouth in the village of Dyffryn Ardudwy. The village also offers ancient landmarks and sites such as the Dyffryn Ardudwy burial chambers just a few minutes’ walk up the road making this the perfect platform and location to showcase Lucas’ paintings.
The gallery is open to the public on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10.30am-4.30pm or by private appointment. To find out more visit https://www.tymeirion.co.uk.