An extraordinary and until recently, little-known piece of history linked to Aberystwyth also features in the event’s narrative, honouring Annie Hughes-Griffiths, Mary Ellis and Elined Prys, the three local peace campaigners behind the Women of Wales for a World Without War petition. In 1923, the trio walked the length and breadth of Wales gathering 390,000 signatures, said to have amassed to seven miles of paper sheets, that they placed in a trunk of welsh oak and travelled to the US to present to congress to demand world peace and ask the American government to join the League of Nations. After years of campaigning and attracting national news, the historic trunk has this month made its successful transatlantic journey home to Wales.