The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth will present a John Buchan classic this April.
‘The Thirty-Nine Steps’ is touring the country, and the production company behind this production of it have booked Barmouth for Saturday, 12 April at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available now for the show, A Don’t Go Out of the Cellar Production.
This new adaptation of the perennial favourite features Jonathan Goodwin as Richard Hannay in the gripping one-man thriller based on the classic John Buchan tale. First published in 1915, this popular thriller has also been adapted by Jonathan.
Can he, as Hannay, solve the riddle of The Black Stone in time to avert a global conflict?
You will have to buy a ticket to find out.