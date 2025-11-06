Art and opera are on the programme at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
‘Caravaggio’ (12A) has multiple screenings this month, and Mid Wales Opera visit on 19 November.
Experience the turbulent world of a genius in ‘Caravaggio’ from Exhibition On Screen, capturing a thrilling mix of beauty, intrigue, passion, and murder.
Five years in production, this is the most extensive film ever made about one of the greatest artists of all time. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and with first-hand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious death, this beautiful new film reveals Caravaggio as never before. Multi-award-winning film makers Phil Grabsky and David Bickerstaff delve into the hidden narratives of Caravaggio’s life, piecing together clues embedded within his incredible art. The intriguing self-depictions within his works — sometimes disguised, sometimes in plain sight — offer a rare window into his psyche and personal struggles.
There will be screenings on Sunday, 16 November and Saturday, 29 November (at 2pm) and on Wednesday, 3 December at 7pm.
On 19 November at 7.30pm, Mwldan will welcome Mid Wales Opera, one of the UK’s premier touring opera companies, with their fantastic production, ‘Trouble in Tahiti’.
Bernstein's one act opera is a dissection of the great American Dream through the eyes of Sam and Dinah in their 1950's Pastel house and white picket fence marriage. A Jazz 'scat' trio provides running commentary as the couple avoid the realities of their relationship. For Sam it's gym buddies and work, for Dinah trips to her therapist and the glorious technicolour escapism of Hollywood - can their 'dream marriage' survive?
Performed in Yannotta’s chamber arrangement for seven instrumentalists, with a cast of five led by MWO’s Music Director from the piano, the opera forms the first half of the evening, with the second half cabaret concert The American Dream, celebrating American opera and musical theatre, featuring all the performers.
