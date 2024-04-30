The special guests at Cardigan’s Cellar Bards this week are award-winning Ceredigion poets, Kathy Miles and Samantha Wynne Rhydderch.
The double-bill is on Friday, 10 May at The Cellar Bar. Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Open mic spots are available. Sign up on the door by 8pm.
Kathy Miles lives near Aberaeron. Her work has appeared widely in magazines and anthologies, and her fifth full poetry collection, ‘Vanishing Point’, has just been published by Palewell Press.
She is a workshop facilitator and book reviewer, and has an MA in Creative Writing from the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David, where she is also a regular tutor at the annual Dylan Thomas Summer School.
Samantha Wynne Rhydderch has published three poetry collections with Seren and Picador and been twice shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year as well as for the Michael Marks Award. She has a BA in Classics from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in Creative Writing from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Samantha has performed her work at Hay Festival, the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Edinburgh Book Festival, and the Salon du Livre in Paris. She has taught on the MSt in Creative Writing at Oxford University and on the MA in Creative Writing at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and has just completed her fourth collection.
Cellar Bards is the only regular spoken word event in Cardigan, meeting on the second Friday every month. There’s a great programme planned for the rest of this year, including readings and performances from poets Menna Elfyn, Susie Wildsmith, Rae Howells, Kittie Belltree, Chrys Salt and Tony Curtis.
Writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels are welcome on the open mic. People who want to read their own work or favourite pieces by other writers can put their names down at the door on the night (max five minutes each). Or go along to listen to great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information.