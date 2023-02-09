In Their Element at Aberystwyth Arts Centre contains the work of three Welsh ceramicists inspired by the forces of nature.
Beverley Bell Hughes, Carine Van Gestel and Kim Colebrook are based in Wales and inspired by the natural environment, especially their local geology.
Carine has a studio at Y Plas, Machynlleth, where she runs classes with the local community. She is interested in local strata and rock formations, digging her own clay locally to explore the different colours and textures to use in her vessels and sculptures.
Beverley lives between Llandudno and Conwy. She is an established maker whose work often emulates shells, barnacle encrusted rocks and weathered debris from the seashore, inspired by her walks on the beaches in north Wales.
Kim is based in Abergavenny. She trained as a ceramicist as a mature student and won the 2019 Potclays New and Emerging Maker’s Award at the International Ceramics Festival, Aberystwyth. She makes installations using black and white porcelain to illustrate narratives about coal mining in the South Wales Valleys.
In Their Element, at the Ceramics Gallery of Aberystwyth Arts Centre, runs until 26 March.