The Ceredigion Art & Craft Trail’s first show of the year will take place in the bandstand in Aberystwyth from 1 to 3 May.
Some 13 artists and makers will be taking part and you can expect to find original art, basket weaving, marbling, ceramics, textile work, cards and more.
Ceredigion is a county full of creative talent and what better way to showcase this talent than in the stunning setting of the bandstand with a backdrop of the sea.
Featured artists and makers include artists Kevin Pearse, Averil Rees, Sarah Jones, Gary Hiscott, Ag Cain and Samantha Boulanger, textile work by Wendy Jones - Iar Fach yr Haf, textiles and upcycling by Sue Clow and Samantha Boulanger, ceramics by Jeni Pain – Shed by the Stream and Nanytfelin Pottery, Marbling and Jewellery by Jude Riley and Basket Weaving by Angela Groombridge.
For more information about the exhibitors, visit www.ceredigionarttrail.org.uk where you will find ‘Meet the Maker’ articles alongside galleries of members’ work.
The bandstand event is open from 1 to 3 May from 10am to 5.30pm. Entry is free.