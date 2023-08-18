An exhibition of beautiful gowns – many from people who were baptised or married at St Michael’s in Eglwysfach between 1879 and 2023 – is on display at the church.
Take a journey through the decades seeing the changing attitudes, designs and fashions in the various gowns; from the simple to the ornate.
The exhibition is free to enter, although the refreshments and a selection of homemade cakes will be available for £2 per person.
“This exhibition is part of our commitment to support and raise funds for local causes as well as our ongoing work within the community,” a church spokesperson said.
“There will be opportunities for you to also give a donation towards HAHAV, Riding for the Disabled Association (Aberystwyth Group) and St Michael’s Eglwysfach.
“HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity, set up in 2015 to provide practical help, social care and companionship for people in Ceredigion with chronic, life-limiting illness. Their support offer is also open to family, carers and those loved ones affected.
“Their services sit alongside and complement the work of the Hywel Dda Palliative Care Team with whom they have a strong, ongoing partnership.
“Rididng for the Disabled Association (Aberystwyth Group) is a local independent charity run by volunteers. It provides enjoyable and therapeutic weekly riding sessions for pupils from Ysgol Llwyn-yr-Eos’s specialist resource units.
“The Aberystwyth group is looking to replace many of its children’s riding helmets due to changes in safety standards introduced in January.
“Saint Michael’s Eglwysfach is an active local church in the Bro Padarn Local Ministry Area within the St David’s Diocese.”