A fusion of contemporary music, independent films and vibrant energy will take place at Ceredigion Museum on Saturday, 27 July.
Innovative arts organisation, Garlleg, will host its inaugural event at the historic museum in Aberystwyth.
Noson Garlleg promises an eclectic mix of contemporary music performances and independent film screenings, showcasing the exceptional talent of Welsh and Wales-based artists and filmmakers.
Garlleg provides various creative outlets for individuals who feel out of place within the existing artistic frameworks, offering a platform for expression through film screenings, workshops, and even skateboarding events. By doing so, Garlleg hopes to cultivate a welcoming space for people from diverse backgrounds and introduce Aberystwyth to underrepresented art forms.
Garlleg is an arts organisation committed to facilitating and creating distinctive art experiences through the Welsh and English languages. By providing platforms for diverse artistic expression, Garlleg seeks to enrich the cultural landscape of Aberystwyth and Ceredigion, welcoming artists and audiences alike to engage in unique and thought-provoking events.
Garlleg will utilise the museum’s stunning coliseum theatre to host some of the most exciting emerging music artists in Wales.
The contrast between this classic venue and the contemporary sounds of artists like Sage Todz, Internet Fatigue, Osgled and Sachasky, whose influence is making waves in the Welsh music scene, ensures a thrilling and unforgettable evening of entertainment.
Tickets for Noson Garlleg Night are available on Eventbrite for £6. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day for £8.
The event starts at 6pm on 27 July.
Join the organisers and artists for a night of cutting-edge music, inspiring films, and vibrant energy at Noson Garlleg Night – an event not to be missed!