In north Wales, discover more about Nos Galan Gaeaf or ‘winter’s eve’ as you help to protect Chirk Castle from the ghosts and ghouls who lurk on this night, step into the world of folklore as you take part in some magical local traditions at Penrhyn Castle and Garden, hunt for acorns on the Red Squirrel trail at Plas Newydd House and Garden, or join in with the annual Apple Harvest Celebration at Erddig.