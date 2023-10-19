From exciting family trails and harvest celebrations to Halloween crafts and natural play areas, there is a whole host of family adventures to be had at National Trust Cymru venues this October half term.
In north Wales, discover more about Nos Galan Gaeaf or ‘winter’s eve’ as you help to protect Chirk Castle from the ghosts and ghouls who lurk on this night, step into the world of folklore as you take part in some magical local traditions at Penrhyn Castle and Garden, hunt for acorns on the Red Squirrel trail at Plas Newydd House and Garden, or join in with the annual Apple Harvest Celebration at Erddig.
In mid Wales, meet Llanerchaeron’s Llanwenog sheep and Seren and Tomos the 19-year-old Welsh cobs or hunt high and low to see how many pumpkins you can find on the ever-popular Pumpkin Trail at Powis Castle and Garden.
Set on the Menai Straits with dramatic views of Eryri (Snowdonia) and the Great Orme, Penrhyn is the perfect place to make family memories. This October half term they’re inviting you to celebrate the autumn harvest and step into the world of folklore as you take part in some magical local traditions.
Discover the harvest feast in the Walled Garden, mark Nos Galan Gaeaf or ‘winter’s eve’ by finding the bonfire and placing your name in it for good luck, hunt for the witches hidden amongst the ivy, and find out how different animals prepare for winter.
Before letting loose in the two play areas, don’t miss taking a quite moment to soak up everything autumn has to offer too, from the vibrant red Virginia Creeper covering the dramatic castle walls to the peaceful paths that wind beneath a canopy of golden trees.
There’s plenty of family fun to be had this October half term at Llanerchaeron, the traditional Welsh estate in the heart of Ceredigion.
Let the little ones explore nature, spot local wildlife preparing for winter, and of course meet the traditional farmyard animals that call this place home.
Elsewhere, from 1 to 5 November, follow the spooky Halloween fairy door trail, cook up a potion in the mud kitchen, dress up scarecrows, or go head-to-head with family and friends in the Old Billiard Room as you play Ping Pong, table football or dominos.
Dinefwr is perhaps at it’s very best in autumn as the historic oaks and other veteran trees are crowned with an impressive display of gold, red and orange leaves, stags can be heard calling during the rut, and the ponds begin to come alive with overwintering migrant birds.
This is the time of year to pull on your wellies and go on a nature walk to spot different woodland creatures preparing for winter, see how many ’50 things to do before you’re 11 and ¾’ activities you can tick off, and visit the ancient and rare White Park Cattle that have grazed on this estate for more than 1,000 years.
On a rainy day, head into Newton House in the heart of the estate and set your imagination alight as you join a storytelling session, dress up as different characters, create your own stories, and step onto the stage of the Woodland Theatre in the Dining Room.
For more information, or to plan your visit, head to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/family-friendly