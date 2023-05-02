An organ recital will be held in St Tysul’s Church on Saturday, 20 May at 5pm.
In 2018, St Tysul’s Church spent over £30,000 to repair the pipe organ. The church has the largest pipe organ in Ceredigion, and is an instrument of a high-build standard.
The organ was originally installed in 1899 by a firm called Bedwells & Sons of Cambridge. After many years of service, in 2004 it was decided the organ’s condition was such that it was rendered unplayable, and an appeal was started for the works.
By 2018, enough money had been raised to allow repairs to be made to the mechanisms which make the organ play again.
The high standard of the organ can be seen in its craftsmanship, and by listening to the beautiful music which comes from it.
Come to join in and hear the organ being played again on 20 May, where Dr William Reynolds will provide a recital. Further details on the organ will be available.
Tickets will be available at the door, or can be purchased in the Ffab shop in Llandysul, or by phoning the warden on 07375 024881.
