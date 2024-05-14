NoFit State Circus will present six free performances of their new outdoor circus production, BAMBOO across mid Wales.
In partnership with Articulture, the performances will take place in Tywyn, Machynlleth and Newtown.
BAMBOO is a spectacular new high-impact, high-skill outdoor circus production using only bamboo and human bodies – revealing the fragility and beauty of our interconnected and interdependent life on this planet.
The artists arrive at an empty stage, bringing bundles of bamboo. They build towering sculptures which morph, transform and become an improbable, delicate circus playground that seems to defy the laws of physics.
Inhabited by world-class circus artists and acrobats, the structures bend, and flex, adding to the tension, drama, and sense of jeopardy that lies at the heart of great circus.
A meaningful, joyful performance with live music, comedy and amazing feats of strength and agility. We celebrate what’s possible when humans and the natural world trust each other and work in harmony.
BAMBOO is a partnership between NoFit State, Imagineer and Orit Azaz, directed by Mish Weaver. It is supported by the Arts Council of Wales, the Foyle Foundation, and Without Walls, and commissioned by Stockton International Riverside Festival, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Hat Fair and Timber Festival.
BAMBOO was developed out of a collaboration between Imagineer, Orit Azaz and NoFit State to explore what circus structures, stories and performance can be created with UK-grown bamboo.
See BAMBOO on Tuesday, 28 May (12pm and 4pm) at The Walled Garden, Ynysymaengwyn Camping & Caravan Park, Tywyn, on Wednesday, 29 May on The Lawn, Y Plas, Machynlleth, Thursday 30 May, at Oriel Davies Gallery, The Park, Newtown.
No tickets or pre-booking required – just come along!