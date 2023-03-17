It is a heavy reality to know that one in four women in the UK will experience sexual violence at some point in their lives.
THEM, which comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Friday (24 March at 7.30pm) is a vehicle to reflect the upheaval sexual violence has on women today, physically, mentally, and politically.
This is an opportunity to use the universal language of hip-hop to engage with audiences to discuss a poignant topic continually in the headlines.
Artistic director Emma-Jane Greig said: “This is an opportunity to create space for discussion, learning and understanding from young audiences around issues of consent and sexual assault, which has become commonplace within school settings.”
The show, by the company Body Politic, has been commissioned by Swindon Dance, Dancin’ Oxford and is supported by Arts Council England and Omnibus Theatre.