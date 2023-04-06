National Dance Company Wales is heading to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 19 April.
This is the third date on their new tour, Pulse, a show which offers two physically thrilling dance works to set your pulse racing
Marcos Morau returns with the haunting, sumptuous, and razor-sharp Waltz, while Sarah Golding & Yukiko Masui will make the whole room want to get up and move with Say Something, a visual and sonic feast of movement and beatboxing.
In Waltz by Marcos Morau, a haunting waltz plays in the distance. From the ashes of time a tangle of shining creatures emerges to inhabit a new world. In the chaos and turbulence their only hope is to remain united.
Matthew Robinson, NDCWales artistic director, said: “Waltz is full of Marcos’ trademark razor-sharp physicality. It is full of sumptuous design, the dancers are going to be head to toe covered in sequins, it’s mysterious, it’s exhilarating, it’s a really powerful experience for an audience that takes them through some of the greatest musical Waltzes in history.”
Say Something explores what it means to ‘represent’, and the ever-growing expectation to use our voice. Working with beatboxers MC Zani and Dean Yhnell, this new work is a relentlessly physical, visual and sonic feast.
Matthew said: “Sarah and Yukiko are going to be collaborating with two beatboxers including Dean Yhnell who is also the lead artist on the co-creation project we’re involved in, in the town of Penrhys in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
“Audiences can expect to see the NDCWales dancers flying across the stage in full bodied powerful movement. Sarah and Yukiko are passionate about the music that moves them, and I think audiences can expect to be moved.”
Also, on tour alongside Pulse in selected venues is Discover Dance, a fun and relaxed performance for schools and families. Featuring a performance of Ed Myhill’s Why Are People Clapping!? and the chance to ask questions and learn some moves from the show.
Discover Dance is on the day after the show, on Thursday, 20 April, at 1pm.