Tickets are now on sale for what is being described by Aberystwyth Arts Centre as the event of the summer.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical starts on Friday, 9 August and runs until the end of the month.
When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the other winners can’t wait to feast on the sweets of their dreams. But they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way that they arrived…
Based on Roald Dahl’s iconic story and directed by Richard Cheshire, this spectacular stage version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be brought to life by a professional cast and live band!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is part of Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Sweet Summer - a whole season of activity from the Arts Centre, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by the Cynnal y Cardi Fund via Ceredigion County Council.