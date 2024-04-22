Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students have been busy, visiting MediaCity UK, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the National Videogame Museum.
Art and Design students from the Dolgellau campus and Creative Media students from the Pwllheli campus were inspired by the work of world-renowned artists, and visited state-of-the-art facilities, gaining valuable insight into the art and media industries.
They visited the University of Salford’s campus in Media City UK, home to prestigious TV and film studios and companies including the BBC and ITV.
Media lecturer Gerin Jones said: “The university is located there to ensure students can make connections with companies there.
“The students were able to see the studios available at the university and also gain an understanding of different media courses.”
At Yorkshire Sculpture Park, learners appreciated pieces by acclaimed artists Erwin Wurm and Damian Hirst. At The Hepworth they saw the Modernist work of Barbara Hepworth and the abstract sculptures of Kim Lim.
Art lecturer Iolo Lewis said: “The second day of the trip was a creative and inspiring one. There was extremely interesting work to see.”
Students then immersed themselves in the world of gaming at the National Videogame museum in Sheffield.
Gerin said: “The students loved learning about the history of video games, and also having the opportunity to play video games from different eras, including Pac-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. This was also a good opportunity for the staff to play games from their childhood... three hours went by suddenly there!”
Iolo added: “Trips within the department take place annually and are of great benefit to the students. It is an opportunity to see the work of artists, foster creativity and also gain essential life skills.”