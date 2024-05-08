The Harry Styles Tribute show is coming to Aberystwyth, bringing to life the award-winning music that has seen the singer shoot to stardom.
Audiences will be up on their feet dancing and singing along to this tribute to the multi Brit and Grammy Award winning artist.
Harry Styles has captured the hearts of fans with his unique sound and style. The Harry Styles Tribute brings that same magic to the stage, performing hits including Watermelon Sugar, As it Was and Sign of the Times with all the passion and infectious energy of the real thing. The production also features the biggest and best hits of One Direction, along with popular covers by artists Harry has collaborated with.
It’s the Little Things that you will love with this show and One Way or Another, you will leave an even bigger Harry Styles fan!
The Harry Styles Tribute comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 14 June.