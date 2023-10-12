The thought of invisibility and the advantages it could bring to someone has captured the imagination of millions since HG Wells’ classic story was first published.
The Invisible Man has been adapted many times for film, but rarely for the stage.
This brand new, fast-moving, hilarious adaptation boasts 15 characters played by just three actors, aided by quick costume changes, prop manipulation and tons of fun!
Brought to you by Our Star Theatre, a company who have a good time and take you along for the ride at every turn.
It comes to Dragon Theatre in Barmouth on Saturday, 28 October at 7.30pm.