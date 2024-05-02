A Canaletto masterpiece is on display at the National Library of Wales.
‘National Treasures: Canaletto’ and ‘The Idyll and Industry’ exhibitions opens on 10 May.
Canaletto’s The Stonemason’s Yard returns to Wales as part of the National Gallery's 200th anniversary. The exhibition tells the incredible story of this painting and how it came to Wales as a ‘refugee’ from bombing during the Second World War to be safely protected in the cavernous Manod slate mines.
The National Gallery’s National Treasures project celebrates the anniversary by placing 12 masterpieces from their collection in museums and art galleries across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The Idyll exhibition also displays Welsh landscapes from the National Art Collection and explores the artistic and thematic links between The Stonemason’s Yard and the scenery of Wales. Works by classical artists such as Richard Wilson, J. M. W. Turner and Penry Williams alongside more modern works by artists like Graham Sutherland, Mary Lloyd Jones and Ernest Zobole are also on display.
In a first for the library, the exhibition includes an audio described tour for a selection of items on display. Following successful trials with blind and visually impaired visitors, this is further development towards making the library’s collections more accessible and exhibitions more inclusive.
Library Chief Executive of Wales Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: "This promises to be a very special exhibition and we are extremely grateful to be working in partnership with the National Gallery. It is an honour to have one of Canaletto's masterpieces here, and displaying the work alongside some of the highlights of the National Art Collection in the library creates a great opportunity to appreciate the richness and diversity of the Welsh experience and the responses to that in art."
Library Interpretation Officer Mari Elin Jones said: "Being able to welcome Canaletto’s masterpiece back to Wales after having taken refuge here 80 years ago is tremendously exciting, and we cannot wait to share with the public this fascinating story.
The exhibition is on display until 7 September. Associated events will be shared on the library’s website soon.