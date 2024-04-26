Choreographer and Artistic Director Gwyn Emberton said: “Y Dewis has been five years in the making. I was inspired to create something that responded to how young people feel, now in Wales. We work with many young people in different parts of the country, and all of them have helped shape Y Dewis. It is inspired by their stories and feelings about life choices, wellbeing, politics, gender, sexuality and the fight for equality; the things they say about what it means to be young in Wales and working out who they are in the world. I also wanted to try creating a new way for audiences to experience dance and film that is exciting and original and I think we did it.”