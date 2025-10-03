Artist Iwan Bala has opened a new exhibition at Storiel, Bangor.
Yr hen ddweud o'r newydd yw / The old telling made new, showcases approximately 30 new pieces of art reworked from older pieces that had been in storage.
These works form palimpsests - where the old work informs the new work, enriching the visual and emotional narrative.
Amongst the artwork is "Dameg. Post-colonialism is a Chimera" (2025), which reflects deep artistic realisation, whilst others respond to the political climate in the USA, the UK, Ukraine and Palestine. Whilst global concerns are expressed, the artist begins his exploration, his ‘field-notes’, from his perspective of Cymru, his own homeland.
Most of the artwork has been created on Khadi paper - a sustainably produced cotton rag paper from India, in the spirit of decolonisation and associated with Gandhi and Nehru. The choice of material reflects the artist's commitment to ethics, history and context.
Iwan said: “My artwork has always been about ideas and what Raymond Williams has called ‘structures of feeling’. Thoughts are set in motion from reading, from looking at art, others from lived experience.
“I tend to think of the artworks produced as a result of this ‘research’ as ‘Field-notes’; attempts to make a note of feelings, thoughts, and ideas and to transform them into something visible and concrete.
“They still remain ‘figments’ of the imaginative creative process however, as well as being layered, contingent and materially dense mark making processes.”
In addition, the exhibition will include works on loan from public collections such as The National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru not usually available to the public. This was made possible through the CELF project, an enterprise trying to bring national collections closer to wider audiences across Wales.
The exhibition runs until 24 December.
Entry is free and everyone is welcome.
Visit www.storiel.cymru for more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.