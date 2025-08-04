A rare performance of Macbeth in Machynlleth has been cancelled last minute.
However today it was announced that the show, scheduled to take place in the open-air at Y Plas on Wednesday 20 August, was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
In an email to ticket-holders, the company wrote that tickets could be transferred to their next nearest venues - Welshpool or Oswestry, both described as “reasonably close” - or arrange a full refund via Ticketsource.
The email wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to take the decision to cancel this performance - we are very sorry we had to do this and understand that you will be disappointed.”
