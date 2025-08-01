A Machynlleth Town Council by-election is to be held following the death of a councillor.
The town council has now given notice of the councillor vacancy.
A by-election will be announced once a request for an election has been made and signed by 10 electors in the next 14 days.
Cllr Gareth Jones explained: “If 10 people request an election, another notice will be put up calling for eligible candidates.
“The council has a form on the Plas reception for people to request a by-election.”
