A Machynlleth Town Council by-election is to be held following the death of a councillor.

The council has been down one councillor since the sad passing of Monika Atkins in June 2025.

The town council has now given notice of the councillor vacancy.

A by-election will be announced once a request for an election has been made and signed by 10 electors in the next 14 days.

Cllr Gareth Jones explained: “If 10 people request an election, another notice will be put up calling for eligible candidates.

“If 10 people do not call for an election, the council will then need to co-opt someone instead.

“The council has a form on the Plas reception for people to request a by-election.”