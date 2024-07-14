If you are looking for something to in Meirionydd this week then look no further.
GIG-L are back at The Magic Lantern in Tywyn.
A venue spokesperson said: “The group never fail to entertain with their glorious range of upbeat toe-tappers, and if that’s not enough they will be followed by the completely fabulous Kim (Katrina & The Waves, The Soft Boys) & Lee!
“We promise you great music and lots of laughs.”
GIG-L are Lee, Christine, Amy and Claudia and together they provide tremendous entertainment, harmonies and laughter, and a mix of original material and cover pop tunes.
“We absolutely love these guys - don't miss these joyous and professional musicians!”
The doors and the bar at Tywyn’s Magic Lantern open from 8pm, with the music getting underwayfrom 9pm.
Entry to the event is free.
See GIG-L there later this month.